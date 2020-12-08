Federal data shows Kern County could be one of most at-risk counties for people who see complications from COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Federal data shows Kern County could be one of the most at-risk counties when it comes to the number of people who could see complications from the coronavirus.

For weeks we’ve been talking about the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kern County as a second surge. Our hospitals are filling fast and models show more people are going to get sick and die unless drastic measures are taken to reduce the spread.

There’s no indication the increase in hospitalizations is slowing as more people get sick.

We’re in the middle of what could be a much bigger surge than what we experienced during the summer. Kern County has one of the highest percentages in the state for people at-risk.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 50% of people living in Kern are at risk for complications. That’s nearly 300,000 people with pre-existing conditions like obesity, diabetes and other comorbidities.

Most people recover from COVID-19 and recover at home, but local health officials say about 1 in 10 people who get infected with coronavirus end up in the hospital. That will put a strain on our healthcare system if we need emergency services. For example, there could be issues if someone gets into a bad car accident and needs to spend time in the hospital.