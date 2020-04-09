Federal Bureau of Prisons continues transfer of inmates from Taft Correctional Institution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taft prison inmates continue to be flown out of Meadows Field Airport to new location facilities despite opposition to the move from local officials.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is moving forward with closing the Taft Correctional Institution’s doors despite opposition by Taft Mayor Dave Noerr and inmates’ relatives.

On April 3, 2020, Congressman Kevin McCarthy called out the bureau for transferring inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic while their own directives said to limit inmate transfers to avoid exposure and slow down the spread of COVID-19.

McCarthy says he plans to continue urging the bureau to end the transfer to keep the prison open.