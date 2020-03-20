FBI sees surge in fraud schemes due to COVID-19 outbreak, provides tips to residents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it’s been seeing a surge in fraud schemes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The FBI says scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic to steal people’s money, personal information or both. The agency encourages people to protect themselves and make sure to do their research before clicking on links about virus information, charity donations, crowdfunding campaigns and more.

The FBI said residents should be on the lookout for the following:

Fake CDC Emails: Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other organizations claiming to offer information on the virus. Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize. Fraudsters can use links in emails to deliver malware to your computer to steal personal information or to lock your computer and demand payment. Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites to infect and lock devices until payment is received.

Phishing Emails: Look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government. While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money. Phishing emails may also claim to be related to charitable contributions, general financial relief, airline carrier refunds, fake cures and vaccines as well as fake testing kits.

Counterfeit Treatments or Equipment: Be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19. Be alert to counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including N95 respirator masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns and gloves. More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at www.cdc.gov/niosh. You can also find information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, www.fda.gov, and the Environmental Protection Agency website, www.epa.gov. Report counterfeit products at www.ic3.gov and to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at iprcenter.gov.

The FBI is reminding residents to: Not open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don’t recognize; not provide your username, password, date of birth, social security number, financial data, or other personal information in response to an email or robocall; always verify the web address of legitimate websites and manually type them into your browser; check for misspellings or wrong domains within a link.

If you believe you are the victim of an Internet scam or cyber crime, or if you want to report suspicious activity, visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.