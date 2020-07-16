Father of runner Misty Diaz dies of COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man with ties to the La Rosa family of Bakersfield has died from COVID-19.

Jose Pinales is the father of Misty Diaz, a popular street runner and adaptive athlete with spina bifida.

Diaz told 17 News her dad was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of June. She thought he could just recover at home, then she learned he was admitted to the hospital.

“It’s been 16 days of a just a roller coaster,” she said. “His incredible front line team would just tell us he’s doing good, he’s improving, and then he would have a really bad day.”

Diaz says father’s doctors and nurses were with him every step of the way, and he wasn’t in any pain.

“Not only are we providing care for a patient with medicine, we also have to provide the same things that loved one provide because they can’t be there,” respiratory therapist Tyler Phelps said.

“We are going to be there with them until they take their last breath.”

Diaz says her dad did an amazing job raising her and his two other children. She says she wants people to take COVID-19 seriously, because anyone could be infected.