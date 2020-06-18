Father of former 17 News reporter dies of COVID-19

The new coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people, including the father of a former member of the 17 News team.

Former 17 News Sports Director Lina Washington’s father, Robert Washington, died last week from COVID-19.

Lina is now a sportscaster at ABC10 in Sacramento. She said her father was a diabetic and needed money to pay for his medicine and rent so he went back to work at a casino in Phoenix last month.

Lina says no one was wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines at the casino.

She spke with MSNBC Wednesday morning, frustrated with Arizona’s handling of the reopening process.

“To not be able to see him, not be able to advocate for him as a Black man in this moment at alarming rates people like me and him are dying from this virus specifically. And the fact that there are no precautions, or mandates for shops for wearing masks, no accountability, where is the accountability?”

Washington also pointed out how Black people across the country have been dying at disproportionate rates from COVID-19 and there are many social and economic factors that play into it.