Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Farmworkers can receive free COVID-19 testing next week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local officials are working to make COVID-19 testing available to one of the county’s most underserved populations — farmworkers.

Supervisor David Couch teamed up with the California Farmworker Foundation and Good Samaritan Hospital to bring a mobile testing clinic to certain areas across Kern County.

On Tuesday, it will offer free testing in Delano, then the clinic moves to Lamont on Wednesday and McFarland on Thursday.

Each week, officials will decide on a new schedule for testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News