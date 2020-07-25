Farmworkers can receive free COVID-19 testing next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local officials are working to make COVID-19 testing available to one of the county’s most underserved populations — farmworkers.

Supervisor David Couch teamed up with the California Farmworker Foundation and Good Samaritan Hospital to bring a mobile testing clinic to certain areas across Kern County.

On Tuesday, it will offer free testing in Delano, then the clinic moves to Lamont on Wednesday and McFarland on Thursday.

Each week, officials will decide on a new schedule for testing.