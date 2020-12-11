Family tragedy, angry denial, all part of ICU nurses’ work in COVID-19 ICU ward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The number of COVID-19 cases — and COVID-19 hospitalizations — continue to increase in Kern County and across the country. Most of us see only the raw numbers, though —not the suffering, not the drama, not the way the medical professionals see it in the ICU every day.

It’s sobering, says one local woman, a medical professional on the front lines of this daunting battle against an invisible enemy.

COVID-19 cases have exceeded or approached 1,000 for three straight days this week. It’s a war zone out there, and one of the battlefields is Adventist Health in downtown Bakersfield, Adventist is one of 10 acute care hospitals in Kern County with ICU capacity.

Like all of them, the pandemic is stretching its resources.

No one knows this better than Amanda Swanson, a “charge nurse” who is responsible for nursing assignments and patient bed movement — based on severity of condition — within the ICU. And right now, she is concerned.

“We are very, very close to being full in the ICU,” she said. “I was looking at the state numbers today on the dashboard and we probably have a couple of beds (left) before we go into overflow area. … I would expect that to happen in the next day or two.:

The nurses that Swanson works with deal with ongoing mental and physical fatigue, although, she says, following that summer onslaught of cases most have steeled themselves to the reality of the situation and are carrying on admirably.”

But some things aren’t so easily overcome, emotionally speaking, even for nurses who see such things on a regular basis.

“Because this is a contagious disease, one of the hardest things for us is seeing it affect families,” she said. “We often will have spouses, husband and wife, who both have COVID or we’ll have mother and son, mother and daughter, father and daughter. We’ve had some sibling pairs. Just because it affects everybody in the family, everybody catches it, and we’re having those patients in the hospital together.

“We’ve had a couple times where we have some shared rooms up on the floors — and if possible, we’ll try and put spouses together. But we’ve had some times where one of the spouses has gotten sicker than the other, and had to come down to the ICU. And that’s always been very hard because you’re seeing them saying goodbye. And they don’t know, and you don’t know, if they’re going to see each other again.

“And we’ve had a couple unfortunate cases where one family member has been hospitalized, intubated, sedated, and another family member has gotten ill, been hospitalized and passed away, and then when they wake up somebody has to tell them that their loved one is not with them anymore. And that’s always very hard for us.”

Then there is the occasional COVID denier — the patient or family member who refuses to believe the pandemic is as serious as it has been portrayed.

“I had a family member get very angry with me,” Swanson said. “Actually, he was very upset. He was yelling. He told me, ‘You know, you need to let my family member out. If this is just COVID he’s fine. He doesn’t need to be there.’ And I’m trying to explain we can’t take him off the oxygen. If we take him off the oxygen he won’t be able to breathe adequately, and he’ll die.

“And this person was just so upset, (saying:) ‘It’s a lie. You’re lying to me. This is just COVID, let him go, it’s not a problem.’ And he never did acknowledge or seem to understand, what I was telling him. … That patient unfortunately did not recover.”

One of the challenges COVID ICU patients face — and consequently the nurses who care for them — is that this can become an acute, debilitating illness that requires staff to sedate and in many cases administer paralytics so the patient can’t move.

“They are fully sedated, and sometimes because of the severity of the disease, or because we’re having to do what’s called proning therapy, we’re actually having to give them paralytics,” Swanson said. “And those keep the patient from fighting the ventilator, from trying to breathe against it too much, because what we’re doing is we’re taking those patients and we’re turning them on their stomachs. And we’re maintaining them on their stomachs for upwards of 16, 18, sometimes 20 hours at a time to help shift that area of their lungs that can expand and get oxygenated.”

If you take all possible precautions, know that you have greatly diminished your chances of meeting Amanda Swanson or one of her nurses in the Adventist ICU. But know, too, that if that should happen, you’ll be in battle tested hands. The battlefield equipment is pretty simple: masks and social distancing.

What does all this mean in terms of prevention? What does it mean with Christmas just ahead? Check back Friday when we check back with ICU nurse Amanda Swanson.