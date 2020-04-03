Family recreates ‘One Day More’ from Les Misérables in quarantine parody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Like many families, the Swatzell’s have spent the past two weeks pressed for ways to entertain their ever-growing family while quarantining at home together. The Swatzell’s decided to use their musical talents and record a parody from the musical Les Misérables.

“We told our kids that we need to use this time for good and to try and learn new things,” said father, Charles Swatzell.

So, mom Candice and dad Charles decided to use their theater roots to engineer a parody of the hit song ‘One Day More’ from the musical Les Misérables.

“It was a lot of fun to use this time to do something to brings us joy,” said Charles Swatzell.

The Bakersfield natives, who now call Portland home, hoped it would bring their friends back in Kern County some much-needed levity.

“We just want to let them know that we are all in this together and that there is still hope,” said Swatzell.

So whether you are young or young at heart, Candice says that even from a thousand miles away, all it takes is a simple tune to bring us all together.

“Just to be able to spread that joy to others and give back to our Bakersfield community has been a blessing,” mother, Candice Swatzell.

