Fall community college sports moving to spring season due to spread of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Community college sports will return for the 2020-21 academic year, but all sports will shift to the spring season, according to a new decision by the California Community College Athletic Association.

On Thursday, the CCCAA board of directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its contingency plan, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics in January. However, this will only occur if it is safe to do so, according to the plan.

“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA board that moving fall athletics to Spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, board chair and president of Pasadena City College. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”

Bakersfield College Athletics Director Reggie Bolton released the following statement in reaction to the CCCAA’s decision.

“While we are disappointed about the CCCAA’s decision, we understand the reason. We will plan to overcome and adapt in preparing our student athletes and teams for spring competition,” he said.

The approved plan was among several scenarios the board was considering, all based on the status of the state’s reopening.

The CCCAA said one option was to keep all sports except men’s and women’s basketball in their usual places on the calendar. However, that was contingent upon a Phase 4 reopening by mid-July, which is unlikely due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The board decided to approve immediate implementation of the contingency plan rather than wait for its July 17 meeting.

The plan originally had men’s and women’s cross country and women’s golf competing in the fall but ended up moving those sports to the spring with the remainder of the CCCAA’s 24 sports. They’ll start practice in mid-January and begin competition in February along with basketball, football, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

Badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field and men’s volleyball are scheduled to start practice in late March before competition starts on April 10, according to the CCCAA.

All sports will reduce the number of contests or competition dates by 30 percent and will also have regional postseason competition, the association said. Formats for the postseason will be announced at a later date.

The CCCAA said it will not have state championships in 2020-21 school year.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are our top priorities,” said Interim Executive Director Jennifer Cardone. “While the contingency plan has the most drastic changes, it’s also the one that provides us the best opportunity to return to competition.”

The board of directors will still meet on July 17 to address issues related to this decision as well as other scheduled agenda items.