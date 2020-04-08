Fair’s ‘Buyer 9’ benefactor will likely sit out this year, citing COVID-19

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – A major bidder does not intend to be at the Kern County Fair annual Junior Livestock Auction this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to fair leadership. The announcement could lead to potential challenges for the fair’s Future Farmers of America youth participants.

Each year, more than 1,000 Kern County students raise and show animals at the Kern County Fair.

Fair attendees point out the annual Junior Livestock auction is a good cause, providing students with some cash and a sense of responsibility. Students from across the county raise animals such as sheep, goats, and swine, and present them at the fair.

“They breed the animal, they birth the animal, they nurse the animals,” said Donald Mills, Arvin High School Department Chair of Agriculture.”They are out here at least one hour every day per week,” Mills continued referring to the farm located next to Arvin High’s campus. “They’re out here training [the animals] and grooming them. It’s a major undertaking for these kids to raise the livestock project.”

At the end of the process, the students bring their animals to the fair where they officially show the animals before the livestock are auctioned to bidders; much of the proceeds go back into the hands of students.

However, the auction this fall could take a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A regular anonymous bidder — referred to only as “buyer nine” — will not be able to attend this year’s fair due to the current financial climate brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter fair officials sent on Monday.

Mills said he is familiar with “buyer 9,” noting the anonymous bidder played a huge role in the bidding process in years past.

“‘Buyer 9’ has been instrumental in growing programs because of the price that they have been buying these animals. In most cases it’s double and three times what the students would have received prior to buyer 9 getting here,” Mills stated, adding “buyer 9’s” generosity went beyond the auction.

“'[Once Buyer 9 purchases the animals during the action,] they process them, and then they send all of that food and meet to the shelters in our community. ”

Looking ahead, Mills believes students will suffer the most.

“’Buyer 9′ not coming back this year because of financial concerns is going to be tough on us and our program and kids at Arvin High School,” he concluded.

Mills said the announcement, coupled with school closures, will result in him making a decision in the coming months whether to go forward with this the fair, but nonetheless, he is staying positive and has a message for his students.

“Remember, Mills believes in you.”