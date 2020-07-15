Fairfax School District giving parents 3 learning options for students in upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District is offering parents three learning options for their students in the upcoming school year, which begins on Aug. 12.

The district said parents can opt for their students to have campus learning four days a week and one day of distance learning, a hybrid A/B schedule where they attend campus two days per week or full-time distance learning. Parents must make their choice by July 23, according to the district.

If parents don’t make a choice by the deadline, FSD said students will be automatically enrolled in the four-days-per-week campus learning option. Parents can submit a form online or fill out a form that is being mailed out to families.

“Please note, while we will always attempt to offer the parent’s first choice, the selection choice is not guaranteed,” the district said. “Availability may be limited depending on total participation, staffing and facilities at each site.”

FSD said that due to COVID-19, transportation seating may be limited to provide social distancing. Parents are encouraged to transport their students. Students must be registered to ride the bus.