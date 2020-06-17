Expect changes if you plan on visiting a salon

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Salons closed their doors over three months ago, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As they slowly begin to reopen their services, they’re faced with a variety of new challenges.

As soon as you enter the salon, you’re greeted with multiple changes.

When you arrive to the salon you must wait in your car until they’re ready for you.

You must wear a mask at all times, sanitize once you enter the building, sign a waiver using a sanitized pen, have your temperature checked. That’s all before you even sit down for your service.

Hair salon stations are separated with plastic, or spaced 6-feet apart. The hair washing station is separated.

Hair services have been the only thing available, but getting your nails done or a facial, will be available at the end of the week.