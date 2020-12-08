Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Expect an alert at noon: state to issue reminder of stay home order to San Joaquin Valley region

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State health officials have scheduled an emergency alert to remind residents of the San Joaquin Valley region of the newly enacted Regional Stay Home Order.

The alert is expected to read, in English and Spanish: “New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”

State officials noted the message is informational only, intended to encourage staying at home to curb the spread of COVID-19, and does not warrant a call to law enforcement or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News