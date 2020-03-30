Coronavirus
Everything is going to be okay, Hoffmann Hospice reminds us

by: Robert Price

Hoffmann Hospice supporter Chris Romanini

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In these confusing, frightening times, sometimes a few words of encouragement can go a long way. KGET found one local nonprofit trying to do its part, along with so many others.

Hoffmann Hospice, the Bakersfield hospice care facility, wants everyone to know that we’re going to emerge from this health care crisis one day soon. “Everything is going to be okay,” Beth Hoffman tells us, and she has the yard signs to reinforce her point.

The idea was “birthed from a desire for Hoffmann Hospice to come alongside and be an encouragement to the people that are our community — the people that are going through this,” she said. “Hospice is pretty adept at that — we navigate uncharted waters, with our patients and families, on a daily basis. So that’s pretty much where we’re at right now. “

The signs are already springing up around the city.

Want to share Hoffman’s message of reassurance? They’re $20 each, delivered and installed. To order, text the word “joy” to 56525, or call Hoffman Hospice.

In times like these, every little bit of encouragement helps.

