EVENT CANCELLATIONS: Bakersfield, State, and National

Amidst cancellations and postponements of major California events like Coachella and SXSW due to recent coronavirus concerns, local event coordinators are have followed suit.
The following local events have been canceled or postponed:
- Dinner at the Derby, postponed
- Stars Theatre events, canceled
- Battle of the Badges, canceled
- Arvin’s Wildflower Festival, canceled
- Kern County Raceway Winter Showdown, canceled
- The Bridge Bible Church gatherings, canceled until further notice; services online
- Lightning in a Bottle Festival, canceled
- CSUB Runner Nights, postponed
- Dancing with the Stars Live, canceled
- Baby Shark Live!, postponed
- City Animal Control low-cost pet clinic, postponed
- New Life Church services, services to be streamed online
- Bakersfield Speedway March 14 race, postponed
- March for Peace, canceled
- Country & Craft Beer Festival, canceled
- Non-essential events of 250 people or more at county-owned parks and facilities canceled.
- Dustin Lynch concert, postponed
- JoJo Siwa show at Mechanics Bank, postponed
- Central Valley Sportsmen’s Boat and RV show, postponed
- Condor’s hockey season, suspended
- Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Ceremony, postponed until further notice
- Bakersfield Tennis Open, canceled
- The Office! A Musical Parody, canceled
- Unaccompanied Veteran Ceremony, postponed
- Devil Pups Youth Program, canceled
- Cirque du Soleil, canceled
- All Garces Memorial High School sporting events, canceled
- Leaders in Life Youth Conference, canceled
- Bakersfield College Garden Fest, canceled
- Light Up the Night 5K, canceled
- Bakersfield Buck Off, canceled
- Liberty High School’s Veteran’s Banquet, postponed
- League of Dreams Baseball Opening Day, canceled
- Temblor’s March 13 open-mic night, postponed until further notice
- Bakersfield College’s Distinguished speakers events, canceled
- Honor Flights, postponed through April
- Garces Memorial High School travel events, canceled
- Wind Wolves Spring Nature Festival, canceled
- Los Angeles County Air Show, canceled
The following state and national events have been canceled or postponed:
- 2020 Boston Marathon, postponed to Sept. 14
- Masters, ANWA, Drive Chip & Putt Golf Tournaments, postponed
- Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure, closed through the end of March
- Universal Studios, closed, expected to reopen March 28
- NCAA March Madness championships, canceled
- WAC Tournament, canceled
- NHL 2019-20 season, “paused”
- NBA games, suspended
- SXSW, canceled
- Coachella music festival, postponed
- Stagecoach music festival, postponed
The following events have confirmed they will still occur as scheduled:
- Bakersfield Mac & Cheese Fest 2020
- Monthly Honor Flight breakfasts
- NCAA basketball tournaments, but without fans in stands.
- Arnold Sports Festival, but without spectators
Coronavirus Tips and Information
Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.
Latest Coronavirus Posts:
- State tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15
- BC to close its main campus tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
- Bakersfield and Kern County food distribution resources
- CSUB distributing laptops to students without access to computers
- Bakersfield and Kern County restaurants, grocery stores offering curbside and delivery services
- Third Kern County coronavirus case confirmed: Public Health
- Mac and Cheese Fest postponed due to coronavirus