Employees at several CAPK’s Head Start sites test positive for COVID-19, closes two of its largest centers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Community Action Partnership of Kern has announced that several employees at its Head Start sites tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CAPK, employees tested positive at the Harvey L. Hall and Pete Parra centers in Bakersfield, two of its largest Head Start centers. It immediately closed down the affected classrooms and notified employees and parents of the situation.

CAPK said it identified all staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Those employees were sent home and will not return to work until multiple negative COVID-19 tests confirm they are ready to serve students again. All impacted classrooms will have a deep cleaning and sanitation process completed prior to reopening, according to CAPK.