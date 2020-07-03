Employee at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream facility tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at the Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream factory in Bakersfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the employee tested positive this week.

In a statement a company spokesperson said the company is following CDC guidelines and have put safety protocols at its facility to limit the potential risk of exposure to the new coronavirus. Employees go through health and temperature checks, mandatory face mask use, social distancing and increased cleaning.

In April, the company confirmed an employee had tested positive at the facility at 7301 District Boulevard.

The Dreyer’s facility was formerly owned by Nestlé USA.