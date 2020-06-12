Employee at Dollar General Distribution Center in Lebec tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — The Dollar General confirmed an employee from its distribution center in Lebec has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says that the worker is in quarantine at home for 14 days and they have notified all employees in contact with that worker.

The protocol for employees who test positive for COVID-19 is to stay home and not return to work for at least 14 days.

Dollar General will not release any specific information in regards to the employee’s identity or health status.