Employee at Dollar General Distribution Center in Lebec tests positive for COVID-19

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — The Dollar General confirmed an employee from its distribution center in Lebec has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company says that the worker is in quarantine at home for 14 days and they have notified all employees in contact with that worker.
The protocol for employees who test positive for COVID-19 is to stay home and not return to work for at least 14 days.
Dollar General will not release any specific information in regards to the employee’s identity or health status.