Employee at Bolthouse Farms’ Bakersfield facility tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bolthouse Farms has announced that an employee at its facility in Bakersfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said it was informed on Thursday that an employee had tested positive in Bakersfield. Another employee also tested positive at its Hodgkins, Ill. facility.

Communications Director Alan Hilowitz said Bolthouse worked with the affected employees to get them medical care and any resources they needed. The company also met with co-workers the employees had close contact with to place them under quarantine and conduct testing.

Hilowitz said the employees won’t be returned to work until they are medically cleared.

Both facilities have been sanitized and disinfected since the employees were contacted, Bolthouse said.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our people, our customers, our consumers and our communities,” Hilowitz said. “We are doing everything we can to keep our employees safe and healthy and have taken many actions to achieve this goal.”

Hilowitz said at all Bolthouse Farms facilities, all workers are screened for elevated fever before entering a site. Employees have been separated into work groups of 20 or less to limit interaction while at work, the company said.

In addition, Bolthouse said it has increased its disinfection and sanitation practices.

“Our employees are dedicated and committed to providing fresh food to the American people, working hard every day to help feed and nourish this country, despite what is happening around them,” Hilowitz said. “We continue to be grateful to all of them for their extra efforts. These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented measures. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation as it develops and will take dynamic action as appropriate.”