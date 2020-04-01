Employee at Albertsons on White Lane tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at the Albertsons grocery store on White Lane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving medical care, a store spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The employee has not worked at the store since March 23, and the building has been cleaned and disinfected multiple times since then, said spokeswoman Melissa Hill. The store will remain open.

It’s possible, Hill said, that additional employees may be recommended to self-quarantine. Those employees would be eligible to receive up to 14 days of quarantine pay.

“We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing,” Hill said. “We have also reminded them that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home, and call their healthcare provider right away.