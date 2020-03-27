Edwards Air Force Base raises health protection condition level

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Edward Air Force Base has raised its health protection level to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The base is now restricted to mission-essential personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Edwards’ officials.

Among the changes, Edwards is considering issuing documentation as proof for personnel who require movement to and from the base in support of essential missions. In-person meetings will be conducted with the fewest possible personnel.

It’s also limiting access to the installation for official business and instructing military personnel to limit off-base travel to driving to and from work, groceries and medical needs.

For more information, visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/.