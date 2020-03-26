Edible Arrangements workers deliver gift bags to hospitals, health facilities across Bakersfield

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The team at Edible Arrangements made some “sweet deliveries” to local medical professionals.

Workers from Edible Arrangements delivered over 400 gift bags with fruit, cookies and chocolate dipped apples to medical professionals at multiple hospitals and health facilities across Bakersfield this week.

Owner Brock Whitley said he wanted to “do what he could to support those who are able to save lives.”

Edible Arrangements is also offering free deliveries on boxes of fresh produce nationwide. You can order a fruit box online for $20.

