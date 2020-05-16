Earthquakes in the time of coronavirus: Magnitude 6.5 in Nevada felt in Kern County

During this global pandemic when many are already worried about health and safety, we were just reminded of another concern to keep on our radar: earthquakes.

A 6.5 magnitude temblor hit a remote area of western Nevada just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The epicenter was in Tonopah, a town 350 miles away and about a five-and-a-half-hour drive north from Bakersfield. It’s just northeast of Yosemite National Park, near the California-Nevada border.

Some even felt the shaking here in Kern County.

“It woke me up. I felt a jerk at my bed,” said Azizi Grundy, who lives off Stine Road and Taft Highway in Bakersfield.

The USGS designated it a magnitude 6.5, similar to the 6.4 and 7.1 quakes last July near Ridgecrest.

There have also been several aftershocks around magnitude 3.0 near the Searles Valley over the past few weeks.

“Please always be earthquake aware if you live in California. We hope that doesn’t happen in this COVID-19 pandemic, but it could,” said Cindy Huge, the Red Cross Spokesperson for Kern County. “If the earth starts shaking, you drop, you get under something very heavy, cover your head, and you hold on until it stops. You do not run out of the house.”

Since the original quake, there have been more than 200 aftershocks in the western Nevada region Friday, some as large as magnitude 5.1.

That’s why the Red Cross recommends everyone keeps preparedness kits.

“We do have a kit at home, and we have a kit in each car as well, just with the basics. You should have at least three days worth of food in your bag and water. I have a (first aid) kit, and please don’t forget about some emergency medications,” Huge said. “At our bedside, I keep a pair of shoes all the time, a dog leash, and also I have an additional phone charger and cord.”

And especially during this time of coronavirus, Huge added, “I always carry with me my N95 mask. That’s important now during COVID, but it’s also important for dust after earthquakes or if there is any type of fire, you want to make sure you protect yourself.”

The Red Cross says they’re also prepared if they need to shelter people en masse.

“We do have protocols for COVID-19 for our shelters, which differ to the region and the amount of people,” Huge said.

There are also a few apps you can download to be prepared.

Ready Kern gives you local notifications about natural disasters.

Shake Alert can warn you moments before an earthquake hits your area.