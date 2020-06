PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Eagle Mountain Casino is expected to open on July 1.

The Tule River Tribal Council, along with Eagle Mountain Casino management, said it is working on opening the casino sooner than July 1 but is being cautious to make sure they can maintain the health and safety of team members and guests.

Eagle Mountain Casino is a full-service casino and is owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. It features 1200 slot machines and 11 table games.