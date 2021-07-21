Dutch Bros Coffee on California Avenue temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dutch Bros Coffee on California Avenue has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company representative.

The company said the coffee shop, located at 3302 California Ave., will be closed for deep cleaning as an extra precaution. The employee is self-isolating in accordance with state and local mandates.

Dutch Bros says they are following all CDC guidelines and will “continue to keep the community’s health at the forefront of all decisions.”

The company has not said when the California Avenue location will reopen. The other two Dutch Bros Coffee locations are not affected by the closure.

The California Avenue location first opened on June 11.