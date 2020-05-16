During the pandemic, a local group celebrates birthdays with parades

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- For kids across Kern County, their birthday plans are having to change because of Coronavirus.

But, two women are paying it forward to make sure their day is one to remember.

The group, Bakersfield Ride by Birthday Parade has been celebrating Kern County birthdays for the past two months. and making sure everyone is honored no matter what.

This week, three very special children had a celebration of a life-time. Three triplets were born as micro premies, and are now thriving.

The group is still looking for more volunteers to help make sure every parade is one to remember.

To get involved, head over to their Facebook page-Bakersfield Ride by Birthday Parties.



This series, together inspired. is completely based on nominations. Tell us about the people who inspire you by sending us an email us at 17news@kget.com.