Drive-in prayer event honors essential workers

A group organizing on Facebook continued its quest to lift others through prayer, this time praying for essential workers.

The group United We Stand Bakersfield held another drive-in prayer event Thursday night. The prayer was held at a Walmart parking lot on Rosedale Highway.

Previous events were held outside hospitals as the group prayed for health care workers.

Organizers asked people to pray for all essential workers including grocery store and restaurant employees, truckers, bus drivers and many more.

“It’s pretty inspiring. It makes me realize that we’re not alone in this and we’re all in this together and we’re going to make it through this OK,” organizer Rob Anthony said.

The group plans to hold more drive-in prayer events.