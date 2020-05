BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The color of our air has taken on an unfamiliar hue: blue. That’s generally the way it’s supposed to look. It’s simply been covered in a shroud of haze, both natural and man-made, locally produced and imported.

We’ve been seeing a lot more blue sky ever since the COVID-19 pandemic sent many of us home from work, school and leisure activities. Less traffic, less particulate matter and ozone in the air. Less brown, more blue.