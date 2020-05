BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Since rumors of the virus at Kingston began to circulate two weeks ago, we've received multiple calls and emails from viewers who claim the center is not giving them enough information about their loved ones.

17 News spoke to a woman who says she was notified her husband had fallen ill. ​That man doesn’t have COVID, but his wife fears his other conditions may have worsened because the virus depleted staffing.