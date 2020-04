BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New data from Kern Public Health better illustrates how COVID-19 is affecting Kern County. Testing has been available in our area for more than a month. Since then, more than 8,000 people have received a test. More than 3,200 tests are still pending.

Local health officials announced Thursday they will give daily updates on the number of people who recovered from the novel virus. Typically, an update was only given once a week on Fridays. As of Thursday, 203 people who tested positive for coronavirus are considered non-infectious. That's 35% of all cases.