Dr. Glenn Goldis discusses Omicron surge in Kern, vaccinations and new pre-covid medication

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 64-year-old man fatally injured when struck by a vehicle while using a wheelchair to cross a street in southeast Bakersfield has been identified.

Willie David Moten, of Bakersfield, was hit at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday while crossing Lotus Lane near Melwood Street, according to coroner's officials and police. He died about 2 1/2 hours later at Kern Medical.