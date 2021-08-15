Door-to-door vaccinations target under vaccinated Bakersfield neighborhoods

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Protection from COVID-19 is coming to your doorstep. A new program with Bakersfield College is bringing vaccinations to neighborhoods in Bakersfield with the lowest vaccination rates.

Parked on the corner of Virginia Avenue and Owens Street a Hall Ambulance serves as a mobile vaccination site as Bakersfield College students go door-to-door and block-after-block with a mission: to vaccinate as many residents as possible in that neighborhood.

70-year-old Glennis Briggs decided to roll up her sleeve when she heard the knock at her door.

“I heard on the news they are coming out going house to house doing this,” said Briggs. “I said, ‘Well hell, that sounds better to me.'”



With the climbing number of delta variant infections amongst the unvaccinated, those that were hesitant found it a risk to step foot outside to get their shots.

“Some people wear masks, some people don’t,” said Christopher Ruiz, who took the vaccine along with his girlfriend. “You guys brought it here and it is way more convenient that way.”

Time and transportation is also an obstacle. Many Kern residents have little time to spare, it’s difficult to find the time to roll up their sleeves.

Lack of a car, recent surgeries, and the risk of heightened infection via the Delta variant held Briggs back from getting vaccinated.

“It just scared the heck out of me and it’s coming out triple [delta variant],” said Briggs. “Everyone should get them; I hate needles since I was a little kid.”



ZIP codes 93307, 93306, and 93301 are the first neighborhoods to get door-to-door vaccinations, covering much of Southeast Bakersfield.

Johnson & Johnson, as well as Moderna vaccines, are administered. Those opting for Moderna will get an appointment for their second dose, which will be given to them at their doorstep.



“I just had to get out and bite the bullet,” said Briggs.



For more information or to find out when door-to-door vaccinations will be in your neighborhood, you can email GotVaccineBakersfield@gmail.com.