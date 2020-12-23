Don’t Share Your Air campaign kicks off ahead of the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Do not share your air. That was the plea from California’s major hospitals just ahead of Christmas as they continue to see a major surge in coronavirus cases.

Hospital leaders said in a press conference yesterday as part of a new Don’t Share Your Air campaign that residents need to do their part to keep control of the virus. Most importantly, they say it’s best to stay home and avoid gathering with others.

However, if you do find yourself with others from outside of your household, it’s best to adhere to the following steps:

Keep it covered: Make sure to cover your nose and mouth when you’re around others.

Keep it moving: Try to gather outside if you can and keep the air circulating.

Keep it short: If you’re in close contact with others from outside your household, try to keep your time with them as short as possible.

“If you could for just a moment, think about the holidays in 2021. These small sacrifices will be worth it,” said Dr. Rishi Sikka, president of System Enterprises at Sutter Health.

One more important note –Hospital leaders said a huge part of the surge comes down not just to available beds but also to staffing. Many frontline workers are currently stretched thin and overworked, so residents are urged to practice safety for themselves and others.