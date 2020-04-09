Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Donations intended for first responders stolen from drop-off site, organizer says

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman who started collecting items to show support for local essential workers tells 17 News that those donations were allegedly stolen.

Kelsey Sill started Thyme for Love — a social media initiative where community members could donate cards, art or letters for local first responders as a way of saying “thank you.”

On Wednesday, Sill says a family went to drop off some donations at its drop-off site outside In Your Wildest Dreams, but the box was gone.

Sill says she will only be arranging curbside pick-up donations for now.

If you’d like to make a donation, contact Thyme for Love on its Instagram page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News