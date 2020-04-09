Donations intended for first responders stolen from drop-off site, organizer says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman who started collecting items to show support for local essential workers tells 17 News that those donations were allegedly stolen.

Kelsey Sill started Thyme for Love — a social media initiative where community members could donate cards, art or letters for local first responders as a way of saying “thank you.”

On Wednesday, Sill says a family went to drop off some donations at its drop-off site outside In Your Wildest Dreams, but the box was gone.

Sill says she will only be arranging curbside pick-up donations for now.

If you’d like to make a donation, contact Thyme for Love on its Instagram page.