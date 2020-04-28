Kern doctors calling to reopen the economy to be on Fox News

A call by two local doctors to reopen the economy and lift stay-at-home orders has gained national attention, drawing both support and criticism on social media and among medical experts around the country.

Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi own Accelerated Urgent Care, the largest coronavirus testing site in Kern County.

Their key argument: “Do we need to still shelter in place? Our answer is emphatically no. Do we need business to be shut down? Emphatically no.”

Their statements caught the attention of Elon Musk, who tweeted his support.

They have full days of press ahead of them. They will be on Greg Kelly Monday afternoon, The Ingraham Report Monday night at 8, and with Shannon Bream on Fox News Tuesday night at 8.

Doctors Erickson and Massihi say they’ve received an outpouring of support.

However, they’ve also gotten a significant amount of backlash from fellow doctors, and most notably, from the Public Health department.

“I want to just reiterate we do not agree with the statements that were made,” said Michelle Corson with Kern Public Health. “Practicing social distancing and staying at home right now are vitally important. We have not changed that message—and it’s not just a Kern County Public Health message. That is a California Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control message, and there is a very robust infrastructure of medical professionals that are providing this guidance to us.”