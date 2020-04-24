DMV waives late fees, extends deadlines for expired vehicle registrations, licenses amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Need to renew your car registration or identification card? You’ve got a little bit more time and will be exempt from late fees and penalties for some DMV services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed an executive order granting a 60-day extension for California DMV customers in regards to several deadlines.

Vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and May 31 won’t be subject to late fees or other penalties if you submit an application for renewal and the payment within 60 days after the original date of expiration, according to the order.

The requirement to have current license plate stickers is also waived for vehicles with registration expiring between March 4 and June 30.

If you have an identification card expiring on or after March 3, it is now valid through June 22, the order states.

Additionally, the DMV is also temporarily suspending for 60 days the requirement to submit a transfer of ownership within 10 days for vehicle transfers occurring on or after March 4 and the requirement to register a vehicle acquired or previously based outside California within 20 days once registration is due.

The deadline to renew temporary driving permits is also pushed 60 days for permits expired on or after March 4, or will expire within 60 days from Thursday.

Last week, the DMV announced it won’t send people new cards or mailed extensions if their cards’ expiration dates were extended, and added that law enforcement officers statewide have been informed of the changes.

People can still request a free temporary paper extension online if they want documentation of their extended deadlines, according to the DMV.

Earlier this month the DMV extended the deadline for expiring driver’s licenses.

Field offices across the state have been closed since March 27 and it’s unclear when they will reopen.

While field offices remain closed, the DMV continues to encourage customers to visit its Virtual Field Office for a number of services including vehicle registration renewals and vehicle transfers.