DMV to temporarily close all offices beginning Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Motor Vehicles said it will temporarily close all field offices and canceling all scheduled appointments beginning Friday, March 27 because of coronavirus concerns.

The department said online services will remain available at its website, through the mail and at available kiosks. Its phone lines will remain available during business hours at 1-800-777-0133 or via chat at its website.

The DMV said it will reopen on April 2 with “virtual” services. Officials said employees have been training on a DMV Virtual Field Office since Monday.

In a statement from the DMV Thursday night, the department said customers can begin vehicle title transfers and “complex” registration renewals at the virtual field office website — virtual.dmv.ca.gov — and will gradually add more services as alternatives to an in-person visit.

The department is asking people who do not have an urgent need for DMV services to delay their visits including applying for a REAL ID. The federal government has delayed the need for a REAL ID until Oct. 21, 2021.