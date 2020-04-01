DMV gives seniors with expiring drivers licenses 120-day extension

The California Department of Motor Vehicles today is announcing that seniors with an expiring driver license will receive a 120-day extension in the mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension is for seniors age 70 and older with a driver license that expires between March 1 to May 31. California law requires drivers age 70 and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their license but gives the DMV authority to issue extensions, no individual action required.

Eligible drivers will receive a paper license extension in the mail beginning in the next two weeks, according to the DMV. The expiration dates will reflect a minimum of 120 days before renewal is required.

In addition to the extension, residents with safe driving records whose last DMV visit was 15 years ago or longer will not be required to renew in person for the next 60 days and will be able to renew online or by mail, according to a new executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The order also temporarily waives required in-person renewals for identification cards.

The DMV said people who meet the criteria will be able to complete their renewal online or by mail beginning April 8.

“Today’s actions ensure hundreds of thousands of Californians can keep their driver license current while following the state’s stay at home request,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “The health and safety of our employees and customers is the DMV’s top priority. We encourage customers to take advantage of our online services whenever possible, including for eligible driver license or vehicle registration renewals.”