DMV extends all expiring driver licenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday said it’s extending driver licenses that are expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that expire between March and May 2020 are now valid through May 31, 2020, the DMV said in a release.

All commercial driver licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020, aligning with a recent emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the release says. The extension does not include medical certificates for commercial drivers, which require additional administrative actions.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions. Californians with a suspended license are not eligible for an extension.

No action is required on the part of drivers, and no cards or paperwork will be sent through the mail, the DMV says.

The following are other steps the DMV is taking to help those with an expiring license:

— A 120-day extension for drivers age 70 and older. Drivers age 70 and older with expiring

non-commercial licenses are receiving an extension in the mail automatically.

— Temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification

cardholders with expirations in March, April, and May 2020. Individuals who meet the criteria are able to renew online or by mail.