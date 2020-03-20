District Attorney’s office warns against price gouging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With the current situation of stores running out of essential products one major concern is price gouging

“I paid $8 for a case of water,” said Brad Leach, shopper.

People across the county have reported online vendors and brick and mortar stores are trying to cash out on the virus by raising prices and trying to re-sell everyday essentials.

“Not me personally but my dad went down the store down here, across the street from the storage facility, and he came home that he paid $2 a roll for five rolls [of toilet paper],” said Damon Bever, shopper.

And, some shoppers say they feel like they have no choice but to pay the high prices.

“I needed the water, just thankful to find it,” said Leach. “I guess they can do what they want, it’s not right but iI guess it is what it is and if you want it you’ll pay for it.”

It’s not only not right, but it’s also illegal.

Any business or individual charging a price that is 10 percent more than what it was on the day before March 4, the day the U.S. declared a state of emergency, is committing a crime.

“It’s a misdemeanor for which you can serve time in jail,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “There are also civil penalties for which you have to pay about $4,000 each.”

So far the Kern County District Attorney’s office has received 23 complaints of price gouging which they are investigating.

“We’ll have to ask the merchant for receipts, ask them why they charged this additional amount of money,” said Zimmer. “Show us your proof for why you had to mark this item up.”

If you feel like you’ve experienced price gouging, save all your receipts and contact the District Attorney’s office at (661)868-2340.