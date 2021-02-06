Dispelling myths about COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Doctors say the vaccine rollout is key to ending the coronavirus pandemic, but misinformation is slowing the nation’s journey to herd immunity. Experts say vaccines are especially important for communities of color, as African-Americans face some of the highest rates of infections and deaths from the virus. But misinformation cold frighten people away from taking the shots. This is especially true for historically marginalized groups such as African-Americans, who have faced systemic prejudice in medicine for decades.

Fewer Black Americans want a coronavirus vaccine than any other group in the country. Some skeptics say scientists developed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines too quickly, the the science behind this medicine isn’t new.

“They had investigation on the prior types of coronavirus, and because of that they had some building blocks,” said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield. “They’re not the same type, but they’re from the same family. SARS, which is one type of coronavirus, was around in 2002, 2003.”

Meanwhile some believe the vaccine will make them sick, citing incidents like a California nurse who tested positive for coronavirus after taking the shot in December.

“You hear news about someone getting COVID afterward. That’s usually someone who was incubating the virus by the time they took it, or close to them,” said Dr. Reynoso. “So they developed it before their second dose. So that as nothing to do with the vaccine.”

A number of conspiracy theories revolve around severe allergic reactions. But the CDC says these are extremely rare, affecting just 11 out of every million people who take the shots. Meanwhile, more than one out of every 1,000 people in the country has already lost their life to the disease. Experts say allergic reactions happen with each type of medicine.

“It can happen with anything, from a simple aspirin to the more fancy chemo medicines,” said Dr. Reynoso. “If you have very severe allergic reactions to vaccines before or other medications, it’s always good to have that discussion with your doctor.”

The medical community says vaccines are not only safe, but they’ll protect the population form the virus that has killed over 63,000 African-Americans.

