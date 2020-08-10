Director of California Department of Public Health resigns

California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell speaks to members of the press at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Newsom spoke about the state’s response to novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in California in the general public.(AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The director of the California Department of Public Health, Dr. Sonia Angell, resigned Sunday, days after a technical glitch in the state’s coronavirus case reporting system became known.

A department spokesperson confirmed Dr. Angell will leave her post as public health director and officer and will be replaced by two people on Monday. An email sent to reporters Sunday night said Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Sandra Shrewy as acting California Department of Public Health Director and Dr. Erica Pan will take the role as acting State Public Health Officer.

Dr. Angell joined the department in October 2019.

In a statement, Gov. Newsom said: “I want to thank Dr. Angell for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly was also quoted in the statement, thanking Angell for work in “flattening the curve” during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic:

I am grateful to Dr. Angell for her service to the people of California during this unprecedented public health crisis. She has worked tirelessly for all Californians, always keeping health equity in mind. Her leadership was instrumental as Californians flattened the curve once and in setting us on a path to do so again Dr. Mark Ghaly – California Health and Human Services Secretary

Kern County health officials acknowledged the reporting glitch in the state system known as CalREDIE last week. The glitch has likely prevented an accurate tally of COVID-19 cases in Kern County.

Dr. Ghaly said the glitch was caused after an outage on July 25. The state failed to remove a workaround put in place for the outage, 17’s Ashley Zavala reported Friday.

Dr. Sonia Angell sent this email to her staff Sunday: