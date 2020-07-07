Dignity Health temporarily suspends elective surgeries at Mercy hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health is temporarily suspending elective surgeries at its Mercy hospitals amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dignity Health said the status of elective surgeries at the hospitals will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. It is unknown how long this suspension will be in place.

“The health and safety of our communities, patients, staff and physicians are our top priority,” the company said in a statement. “To ensure that our facilities remain safe and we can continue to provide the care and services needed, we are temporarily suspending elective procedures at Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest.”

The hospitals said the suspension will allow them to maintain safety and be able to dedicate resources to care for their most at-risk patients, including those with COVID-19.

“Our circumstances are changing as Kern County reopens, but the virus has not changed and we urge residents to exercise extreme caution and practice health safety,” the hospitals said.

Memorial Hospital currently does not have plans to suspend elective surgeries. However, Dignity Health said the situation is being evaluated daily.