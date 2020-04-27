Dignity Health Medical offers virtual visits for Kern County patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dignity Health Medical Group- Bakersfield has announced that Kern County patients can now schedule virtual visits with their primary and specialty care physicians.

The health care company said they have ramped up their virtual care services to help care for patients safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This new service gives patients a safe and convenient option to receiving high-quality care when needed from the comfort of their home.

With a Skype or Facetime call, a virtual visit uses live, secure, HIPAA-complaint video technology to allow patients to directly see and speak with their physician, according to Dignity Health.

“We are pleased to provide our patients yet another convenient way to improve access to the care they need,” said David Dougherty, MD, medical director of Dignity Health Medical Group – Bakersfield. “Virtual visits will allow our patients to consult with their physicians from home, providing an additional layer of safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

The health care company mentioned this service is available to new and existing patients who are seeking primary and specialty care.

To schedule a virtual visit care appointment with a medical group physician, click here or call (661) 846-6826.