Dignity Health, county health officials holding free webinar on new normal in health care amid COVID-19 next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health and the Kern County Public Health Department will host a community webinar on the New Normal in Healthcare on Wednesday.

The free one-hour webinar will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will feature a panel of healthcare experts discussing various topics including the next steps in healthcare in Kern County amid COVID-19, what hospitals are doing to assure safety, the risk of delaying care, current treatment options for COVID-19 and more.

The panel includes KCPH Director Matt Constantine, Dr. Hemmal Kothary with Dignity Health Central California, Cardiologist Dr. Tommy Lee, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Christopher Hamilton as well as healthcare administrators.

To join the webinar, please visit dignityhlth.org/3fLYcGWon. To join by phone: dial 1.844.517.1271, access code 287 989 872.

