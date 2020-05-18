Dignity Health Bakersfield, Sonder Restaurant, and CityServe to feed 11,000 meals to Kern County’s underserved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dignity Health Bakersfield has announced they partnered with Sonder Restaurant and CityServe to distribute 11,000 meals to vulnerable residents in Kern County.

The meal distribution begins Wednesday, May 20, at The Bakersfield Homeless Center, St. Vincent de Paul, The

Mission of Kern County, and various churches in underserved and rural areas, according to Dignity Health Bakersfield.

The health care company also added that the underserved community will receive over 1,000 meals a day for distribution through May 31.

“CityServe feels extremely blessed to be part of this outreach into our community,” said Robin Robinson who is responsible for community development and church engagement for CityServe in Kern County. “To be part of feeding Kern County and to be able to see food go into areas where food insecurity is so large during this time of pandemic. This project is a blessing to our community.”

“Health comes first beyond the walls of the hospital as our outreach programs fundamentally alter the healthcare dynamics for high-risk, underserved populations by providing basic needs services, including food, directly to residents in need in our community,” adds regional director for the hospitals’ Special Needs and Community Outreach Department Donna Winkley. “We are committed to building healthier communities. By partnering with CityServe and collaborating with The Mission at Kern County, Bakersfield Homeless Center and St. Vincent de Paul, we will be able to supply nutritious food, which is a high priority.”