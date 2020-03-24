Dickey’s Barbecue thanking first responders with 25 percent off their order

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dickey’s Barbecue is thanking first responders by offering 25 percent off their to-go meals.

All first responders in uniform — including police officers, firefighters, emergency response teams and medical professionals — are encouraged to stop by the Dickey’s Bakersfield location on 3505 Coffee Road for 25 percent off their meal.

“We want to show our appreciation to the brave men and women who are serving our community during this difficult time,” said Owner/Operator Shana Braly.

In addition, Dickey’s is offering free delivery through the end of April for guests who order online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app. 

The Bakersfield location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p..m. every day for pick-up, curbside to-go and delivery.

