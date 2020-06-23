Dewar’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dewar’s Candy Shop has confirmed that an employee at the downtown location recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the employee was apparently exposed to the virus through a family member and was quickly removed from the workplace to be seen by a physician and receive testing. The employee is currently feeling well, not displaying any symptoms and is completing the required 14 days of quarantine at home, Dewar’s said.

The employee will not return to work until it’s been signed off by a qualified physician, the company said.

“The health and safety of our employees and patrons is our top priority,” said Dewar’s Owner

Heather Dewar. “We are grateful that our employee is doing well and we continue to implement

extraordinary health and safety measures to ensure the well-being of everyone throughout all of our

facilities.”

The company said it is encouraged that a number of downtown staff have chosen to be tested and have received negative results.

Dewar’s said it is: