Dewar’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dewar’s Candy Shop has confirmed that an employee at the downtown location recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The company said the employee was apparently exposed to the virus through a family member and was quickly removed from the workplace to be seen by a physician and receive testing. The employee is currently feeling well, not displaying any symptoms and is completing the required 14 days of quarantine at home, Dewar’s said.
The employee will not return to work until it’s been signed off by a qualified physician, the company said.
“The health and safety of our employees and patrons is our top priority,” said Dewar’s Owner
Heather Dewar. “We are grateful that our employee is doing well and we continue to implement
extraordinary health and safety measures to ensure the well-being of everyone throughout all of our
facilities.”
The company said it is encouraged that a number of downtown staff have chosen to be tested and have received negative results.
Dewar’s said it is:
- Implementing physical distancing guidelines by installing additional sanitation stations and washing procedures, including additional sanitation of any space utilized by customers.
- Complying with the governor’s guidelines for all customers to use masks in public when not eating or drinking
- Communicating with and abiding by all sanitation/health procedures from Kern County Public Health and CDC
- Complying with and abiding by all EEOC and HIPAA requirements with regard to employee information
- Providing masks for employees to utilize at all times
- Conducting temperature and verbal health screenings of all staff members on a daily basis