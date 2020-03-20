Despite statewide lockdown, emergency school lunch distribution will continue

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office will continue its food distribution program for free and reduced-cost lunch students impacted by the statewide COVID-19-prompted school closure — despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented lockdown across California, announced Thursday.



County school officials, meeting into the night Thursday, established parameters that will allow them to safely maintain the emergency nutrition program put into play in reaction to the global health crisis.



“This evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered statewide shelter-in-place orders, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus,” KCSOS spokesman Rob Meszaros wrote in a prepared statement. “Sixteen emergency sectors where identified as being exempted from these orders. Included among those are the Homeland Security Sectors, which at the federal level, include the education subsector.



“We have confirmed with the Governor’s executive staff that his stay-at-home order exempts the critical pre K-12 functions covered in his previous orders.



“Because of this exemption, and because meals are an essential part of school services, Kern County school districts will continue to operate Kern County school districts’ ‘Grab N Go’ meal programs until further notice.”



