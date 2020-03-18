Department of Human Services limiting hours, staffing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Human Services is limiting its hours and staffing through April 14.

During that time, customers are encouraged to use online self-service options. All DHS offices will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

Customers can go to www.C4Yourself.com to download the mobile app and keep track of benefits, services and application and redetermination forms. Applications for CalFresh can be made by phone at 661-631-6062 and applications for Medi-Cal benefits can be made by calling 1-800-300-1506.